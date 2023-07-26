EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after accusing a woman of cheating and allegedly threatening her with a knife after she called 911.

Victor Garza, 55, is charged wtih aggravated assault in retaliation, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On July 13, Edinburg police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Mahl Street in reference to an intoxicated man who was being aggressive. When police arrived at the residence, they could hear yelling from inside the house.

A woman opened the door and told police Garza accused her of cheating and liking someone else. The woman said Garza became more upset when she called 911.

According to a police report obtained by ValleyCentral, when the woman went to the bedroom to get away from Garza, he grabbed her by the ankles and began squeezing them while yelling at her. He then threatened the woman by telling her he “better not go to jail because ‘he knew people,'” the document stated.

Afterwards, the report shows Garza grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill the woman for calling the police. He told the victim to make the police “go away.”

The woman told officers she feared for her life and wanted to press charges.

Garza was transported and booked into the Edinburg City Jail shortly after.