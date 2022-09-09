MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “highly intoxicated” woman was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly without an emergency, while also harassing a dispatcher, police said.

Rosa Elia De Leon, a McAllen resident, allegedly made eight “abusive calls” to 911 after being told by dispatchers to call the non-emergency number.

According to a police report obtained by ValleyCentral, De Leon admitted to making the calls because she felt threatened by her husband. Police informed De Leon that a report had previously been made for the alleged threats and it was determined that no threat was made.

At 5:19 p.m. Monday, De Leon made the first 911 call in reference to a case with her husband. Emergency communication specialists reported that De Leon then called again at 5:46 p.m. During this call, she was informed that she needed to call the non-emergency number since police officers were already on the scene in relation to the threat case.

De Leon called again in the same minute.

At 5:51 p.m. De Leon made a fourth call which was answered by a different dispatcher. De Leon made four more calls that night at 6 p.m., 6:06 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:44 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m. Monday, McAllen police were dispatched to a residence in reference to silent or abusive calls to 911. Upon arrival, officers said they made contact with De Leon who was “highly intoxicated and sitting in a chair.”

Police arrested De Leon at the residence and transported her to the McAllen Jail. She was charged with silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911 service. De Leon’s bond is set at $2,000.