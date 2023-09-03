EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say an 18-year-old man was drunk when he fled from officers and crashed into an SUV during an attempted traffic stop.

According to a news release, Edinburg police saw Pablo de Leon in a black GMC Sierra drive recklessly in the area of Jackson Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they tried to stop de Leon, but he continued to head north and ran a red light at the intersection of University Drive and Jackson Road.

They say a short time later, de Leon crashed into a white Nissan Rogue, which was occupied by three women. All of them were seriously injured and transported to DHR Health for treatment.

Police say they arrested de Leon because appeared to be intoxicated. Edinburg PD says it applied for a blood search warrant and a blood specimen was taken from de Leon.