McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the theft of construction material.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a potential blue Jeep towing a flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information as the the identity of the driver or owner of the vehicle is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.