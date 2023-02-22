RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A Raymondville woman was arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to drive around railroad crossing gates as a train was approaching.

Ruby Torres was arrested and charged with two counts of endangerment of a child, according to Sgt. Cesar Sepulveda with the Raymondville Police Department.

At 11:04 a.m., the Raymondville Police Department authorities reported to the 200 block of West Sauz Avenue in reference to a vehicle that was struck by a train.

According to authorities, Torres and two children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

“She tried to go around it [railroad crossing] and she was struck. The vehicle was struck in the rear,” Sepulveda said.

No injuries were reported, Sepulveda added.

This is an ongoing investigation.