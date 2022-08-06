PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping.

A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras.

Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing features on the truck are a black front bumper with fog lights, black front push guard, black rims and a black headache rack.

According to a news release sent from the City of Pharr, illegal dumping creates a nuisance for residents, and furthermore threatens their safety by clogging up drains, attracting animals and pests and creating a hazardous environment.

“Not only is illegal dumping illegal, it’s a quality of life issue,” Andy Harvey, Pharr City Manager Chief, said. “Violators show a complete disregard for their fellow residents. We need for citizens to call when they observe this behavior to hold them accountable.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.