DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna man was arrested in Dallas on sexual assault warrants, police say.

Rafael Trujillo, 31, was taken into custody on a 2022 warrant for two counts of sexual assault and a felony family violence charge.

According to police, Trujillo was found in Dallas and arrested by the Dallas Police Department.

He was transported to Donna on Monday.

Trujillo is scheduled to appear before the Donna Municipal Court Judge Javier F. Garza today.

