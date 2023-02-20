UPDATE at 7:43 p.m.: Eduviges Villanueva was located in San Juan. According to the police, he is safe and in good health.

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

Eduviges Villanueva, 82, was reported missing Monday afternoon at approximately 1:09 p.m., according to a press release from McAllen PD.

Villanueva was last seen in the area of 2nd Street and Highway 83 wearing a white and black plaid shirt, blue slacks and black shoes.

Authorities describe Villanueva as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and partially gray/black hair.

Police add that Villanueva “may have become disoriented.”

Anyone with information as to Villanueva’s whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.