PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home on Feather Avenue in Pharr Saturday afternoon.

Police told ValleyCentral, authorities responded to a welfare check call when the body was discovered.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security investigators are currently assisting the Pharr Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.