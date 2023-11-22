BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk, resulting in a crash that injured his 7-year-old child, police said.

Abelardo Betancourt (Brownsville Police Department)

Abelardo Betancourt was arrested on charges of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, endangering a child and violation of a protective order, according to jail records.

Betancourt was arrested on Nov. 11 after a major crash at the 2500 block of Central Blvd. Police added that multiple witnesses had stated he ran a red light.

According to police, Betancourt appeared to be driving under the influence due to having slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol and red bloodshot eyes. Police also noted that Betancourt had multiple fresh cans of beer in the vehicle.

“Betancourt had his 7-year-old child with him in the vehicle at the time of the collision,” police said.

The child was transported to a local hospital with a possible spinal injury.

Betancourt was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and his bond was set at $33,500.