BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman who they alleged was changing the price tags at a Walmart self-checkout line.

Mirna Isabel Cortez was taken into custody Monday for the offense of fraud, destroying, concealing and removal of price tags after altering price tags at Walmart, according to police jail logs.

On Monday, police were dispatched to the Walmart on Alton Gloor Blvd. after receiving a call from loss prevention officers stating a woman was caught on surveillance cameras altering price tags for several items of clothing.

When at the register, Cortez would scan the tags and place different items in her basket, police said, adding that loss prevention officers at the supermarket noticed Cortez was placing the items she scanned on top of other items in order to conceal them.

Upon arrival, police arrested Cortez and transported her to the Brownsville City Jail.

She was arraigned Tuesday and her bond was set at $15,000.