BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after posting a picture of a man’s genitals online without his consent, police say.

Krista Michelle Barron was arrested on charges of publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On November 14, 2022, the victim told police he was sitting down in his swimming trunks when a photo was taken. After looking at the picture, he noticed that part of his genitals were exposed due to how he was sitting.

The picture was erased by the person that took the photo, according to police.

However, Barron is the ex-girlfriend of the person that took the photo and was able to retrieve it from her ex-boyfriend’s iCloud account.

Barron made a social media post of the photo “and tagged the victim and his family members,” police say.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit issued a warrant for Barron’s arrest and she turned herself in on Saturday.

She was arrested and received a bond of $4,000.