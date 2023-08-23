BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window and strangling her.

Sandra Jhoany Rivera, 19, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and two counts of terroristic threat, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

At 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a domestic dispute at the 900 block of E. Filmore Street. The homeowner said that his daughter’s ex-girlfriend, identified as Rivera, broke into the home through her bedroom window.

Police spoke with the victim, who said Rivera strangled her after breaking in while also displaying a knife and telling her she was going to kill her, the release stated.

The victim’s father heard the altercation and was able to intervene and get Rivera off of her, pinning her on the floor until police arrived.

While Rivera was being detained by officers, she yelled that she was going to kill both her ex-girlfriend and her father, the release alleged.

She was arraigned Tuesday and her bond was set at $22,000.