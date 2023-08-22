BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of assaulting her sister, mother and grandmother was arrested Friday.

Paula Espinoza, 26, was arrested on charges of injury to child/elderly/disabled and three counts of assault family violence, according to Brownsville police.

On Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N Minnesota Ave in reference to a fight where they witnessed Espinoza pushing her sister.

Officers at the scene were also approached by a man who said Espinoza had punched him in the face before they arrived at the residence. He told officers Espinoza was intoxicated and was upset because her mother and sister were not allowing her to leave with her daughter.

Espinoza’s mother said she punched her and threw her to the ground in an intoxicated fit of rage.

The mother said that while she was being assaulted by her daughter, Espinoza’s grandmother attempted to intervene. Espinoza pushed her grandmother in the assault, causing both victims to sustain minor injuries to their knees and head.

Espinoza was detained and transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Her bond was set at $19,000.