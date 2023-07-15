BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville police officer was arrested after pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend and stalking her on multiple occasions, police said.

Reynaldo Rios Jr. was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, continuous assault family violence, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and stalking.

Rios was a certified Peace Officer for Brownsville Police Department for five and a half years.

According to a news release, the ex-girlfriend reported Rios on Monday.

She told authorities, Rios entered her home without permission and “threatened her to not report him to police because he might lose his job.”

The investigation was later taken to the Brownsville PD Criminal Investigations Unit.

Investigators said, on June 26 Rios slapped her. At that time, the woman got out of the vehicle at a Whataburger on US Highway 77 and asked for help, the release stated.

When police arrived at the scene she had already left with Rios.

During the investigation with police, Rios was calling the victim multiple times through a private phone number on her cellphone.

On Tuesday, the victim told investigators of an incident that occurred on May 29 when Rios pointed a gun and threaten her.

“Rios was called into the Office of Professional Standards and placed on administrative leave without pay,” Brownsville Public Information Officer, Martin Sandoval said.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant was granted for Rios at the 4200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.

At 11:00 a.m. Brownsville PD alongside the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Rios without further incident.

“Rios is still pending due process due to the administrative investigation,” Sandoval said.

He was booked into the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned. Rios received a total bond of $160,000.