BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valleycentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing cigarettes from a local Stripes convenience store.

Detectives have captured the man on surveillance video at the Stripes on Ruben M Torres. According to police, the man has been going into the store and taking cigarettes since mid-July.

Surveillance footage revealed that the man goes to the back office of the convenience store and takes cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.