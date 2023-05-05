BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after crashing into a residential fence and stabbing another homeowner, police say.

Eric Ulises Maldonado was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, hit and run, assault and possession of marijuana, according to Brownsville police.

Police say at 2 a.m. Thursday, on the 1300 block of La Posada Drive a Jeep Liberty, driven by Maldonado, struck the fence of a home and then tried to leave.

The home owner said he tried to detain Maldonado but he was assaulted by him.

Police say Maldonado dropped a number items at the scene, but managed to get back in his Jeep and leave. Officers found a baggie of marijuana at the location and put out a description with the license plates of the vehicle.

An hour later, officers say they responded to a residence at the 4700 block of Palacio Real Drive where Maldonado was told to leave.

The victim said Maldonado became upset, took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg. He ran away from the scene and left his vehicle behind, police say.

An officer en route to the location noticed a man who matched Maldonado’s description was walking on the street. The officer took Maldonado into custody and he was transported to the Brownsville city jail. He was arraigned the same day and received a bond of $82,500.