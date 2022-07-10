BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was stabbed Sunday morning in a parking lot, police say.

At 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Brownsville Police were dispatched to the 6,000 Block of Danubio Court.

Upon arrival at the Charmaine Apartments parking lot, police found a 21-year-old man who had suffered stab wounds to his neck and knee.

Police administered first aid and transported the man to Valley Regional Medical Center.

As of 11 a.m. this morning the man was reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery for his wounds.

The suspect, in this case, has not yet been identified.

Brownsville Police are investigating the case.

This story will be updated as more information is received.