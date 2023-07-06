BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen nearly one week ago, authorities say.

Jaime Rodriguez, 31, was reported missing Saturday.

According to police, Rodriguez was dropped off around 11 p.m. at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store located at 2714 E. 14th St. in Brownsville.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue shorts and Crocs sandals, police add.

If anyone has any information on Rodriguez, contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they become available.