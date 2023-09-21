BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing his stepson in a dispute about money.

Police say the shooting took place 7 p.m. Wednesday at the 1900 block of E. Tyler.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Alfredo Zapata, 51, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Juan Rodriguez Valencia/Brownsville Police Department

The initial investigation revealed Zapata’s mother called 911 and reported that Juan Rodriguez Valencia, 74, the victim’s stepfather, had shot her son over money.

Zapata was taken to an area hospital alive where he later died from his wound.

Police say Valencia fled the scene and, with information gathered by the Brownsville Police Criminal Investigations Unit, confirmed he crossed the international bridge to Matamoros after the shooting.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.