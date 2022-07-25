This story has been updated after the suspect was taken into custody.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police responded to a man who barricaded himself inside his home.

The man’s residence is located on Minnesota Avenue and FM 802.

Brownsville Police SWAT was on the scene negotiating with the subject, according to Officer Martin Sandoval.

According to police, the county had federal warrants for the suspect and later took him into custody.

ValleyCentral will update this story as more information is presented.