BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who allegedly messaged a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and tried to meet for sex.

Oscar Humberto Valadez, 35, was arrested on a charge of online soliciting of a minor, a third-degree felony, according to a news release.

Oscar Humberto Valadez (Brownsville PD)

At 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were waved down by a citizen who was honking and shouting that the driver in the vehicle next to them was trying to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Once the light turned green, the suspect’s vehicle merged into the other lane, causing a minor traffic accident. Police conducted a traffic stop on both vehicles for more information.

The reporting party said that his 15-year-old sister said she had been messaging a man on Snapchat who was allegedly 20 years old, the release stated.

The girl told her brother that the man wanted to meet with her to smoke marijuana and have sex with her, police added.

The girl’s brother said he then took over the messages and made plans to meet with the man in order to confront him. He said he arrived at the setup location and confronted the man, identified as Valadez. Valadez remained in his vehicle and drove away, and the girl’s brother followed him until he waved down the officers, the release stated.

According to police, the girl’s brother showed police the conversations on Snapchat, which shows the girl saying she’s 15 years old, and Valadez responding that he is 20 years old.

Valadez refused to answer any questions without a lawyer present and was transported to the Brownsville City Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.