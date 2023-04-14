MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police conducted an undercover and online investigation into a prostitution ring, resulting in the arrest of nine people.

The investigation, according to police, was conducted during the week of April 10, 2023.

Three people were arrested and charged by McAllen police with prostitution on April 10, four were charged with prostitution on April 12, and two were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution on April 13, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Those arrested are listed below:

Leopoldo Javier Zuniga-Rojas, 38

Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas

Arrest Date: April 10, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023

Bond: $1,000

Mauricio Daniel Santiago-Del Angel, 22

Last Known Address: Alamo, Texas

Arrest Date: April 10, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023

Bond: $1,000

Anel Carolina Gonzalez-Mendez, 27

Last Known Address: Brownsville, TX

Arrest Date: April 10, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 a Second Degree Felony

Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023

Bond: $1,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor

$5,000 bond set for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 a Second Degree Felony



Juan Humberto Guerra, 42

Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas

Arrest Date: April 12, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023

Bond: $2,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor

Ivan Davy Hernandez, 35

Last Known Address: Mission, Texas

Arrest Date: April 12, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023

Bond: $3,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor

Janie Lee Chapa, 38

Last Known Address: Mercedes, TX

Arrest Date: April 12, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 a State Jail Felony

Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023

Bond: $2,500 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor, $6,000 bond set for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 State Jail Felony

Soleil Ozuna, 25

Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas

Arrest Date: April 12, 2023

Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023

Bond: $2,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor

Ismael Esquivel, 21

Last Known Address: Weslaco, Texas

Arrest Date: April 13, 2023

Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023

Bond: $5,000 bond set for Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony

Guadalupe Moya Jr., 53