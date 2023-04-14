MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police conducted an undercover and online investigation into a prostitution ring, resulting in the arrest of nine people.
The investigation, according to police, was conducted during the week of April 10, 2023.
Three people were arrested and charged by McAllen police with prostitution on April 10, four were charged with prostitution on April 12, and two were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution on April 13, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Those arrested are listed below:
Leopoldo Javier Zuniga-Rojas, 38
- Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 10, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023
- Bond: $1,000
Mauricio Daniel Santiago-Del Angel, 22
- Last Known Address: Alamo, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 10, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023
- Bond: $1,000
Anel Carolina Gonzalez-Mendez, 27
- Last Known Address: Brownsville, TX
- Arrest Date: April 10, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 a Second Degree Felony
- Arraignment Date: April 11, 2023
- Bond: $1,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor
- $5,000 bond set for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 a Second Degree Felony
Juan Humberto Guerra, 42
- Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 12, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $2,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor
Ivan Davy Hernandez, 35
- Last Known Address: Mission, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 12, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $3,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor
Janie Lee Chapa, 38
- Last Known Address: Mercedes, TX
- Arrest Date: April 12, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 a State Jail Felony
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $2,500 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor, $6,000 bond set for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 State Jail Felony
Soleil Ozuna, 25
- Last Known Address: McAllen, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 12, 2023
- Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $2,000 bond set for Prostitution Class “B” Misdemeanor
Ismael Esquivel, 21
- Last Known Address: Weslaco, Texas
- Arrest Date: April 13, 2023
- Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $5,000 bond set for Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Guadalupe Moya Jr., 53
- Arrest Date: April 13, 2023
- Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
- Arraignment Date: April 13, 2023
- Bond: $7,500 bond set for Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony