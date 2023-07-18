EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Edcouch, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 107, West of Mile 2.

Edcouch PD said an 87-year-old woman died as the result of the crash. Additionally, two women and a 5-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the crash or their condition.

Investigators are taking statement from witness and those who were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.