MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are looking for four men and one woman who are allegedly involved in an auto theft ring with ties to Mexico.

Ayzyln Vela, Victor Rincon-Ruiz, Robert James Barboza and Alam Anthony Ramirez have been identified in the auto theft investigations, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

Ayzlyn Vela (Source: McAllen Police Department) Victor Rincon-Ruiz (Source: McAllen Police Department) Robert James Barboza (Source: McAllen Police Department) Alam Anthony Ramirez (Source: McAllen Police Department) Person of Interest AKA Spider (Source: McAllen Police Department)

Investigators are also searching for a person of interest known as “Spider.”

The car thefts were reported during the month of November.

Vela is facing charges of auto theft. Rincon-Ruiz, Barboza and Ramirez are pending charges.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the person of interest is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).