BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested three teens on charges of terroristic threats.

According to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department, the teens were taken into custody at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police stated that the male teens made a threat on social media about taking a gun to school and shooting a juvenile victim. They allegedly said they were going to take action during the dismissal of Harmony school.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the three teens and take them into custody.

The teens ranged in age from 13 to 15.

According to the release, a gun was recovered by police.

The teens were processed and transported to Darrell Hester Juvenile Detention Center.