BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been a week since an officer-involved shooting took place at Brownsville I.S.D. Porter High School causing panic in the community.

The incident caused many parents to show up at Perkins Middle School, that was not involved in the incident because of a social media post.

School officials and local police are now urging the community to know how to properly respond to emergencies.

Cynthia Salinas, a parent of a B.I.S.D. student at Perkins Middle School, said the panic at the middle school prompted her to go to check on her son on campus.

“’Calm down ma’am, like nothing is happening,’ you know, and I said let me just see my son, I want to see my son,” Salinas said as she recalled that day.

Other parents like Elizabeth De La Rosa said it is difficult to hold back from wanting to go to the school to check on your children.

“I need to stay calm and wait a bit. If I end up coming to the school because I get anxious or I’m out, I know I need to stay at a certain distance to observe,” De La Rosa said.

B.I.S.D. Police explained that showing up to schools during an emergency is not part of emergency protocol.

“We ask them to monitor either the news or the social media from B.I.S.D. where the latest information will be posted,” said B.I.S.D. police Sgt. Cindy Paz.

Paz explained the importance of relying on credible sources for information and the messaging system used for parents during events such as a lockdown.

She urges parents to not go to the campuses to avoid additional issues.

“We ask the parents to remain at home until it’s safe to do so,” Paz said. “If we do have to begin a reunification process or evacuate the students to a secondary location, then we will communicate that to the parents via school messenger.”

She said the school messenger is a reliable system but is only effective when parents’ information is updated with an accurate phone number.

The system sends out alerts via texts, calls and voice messages to parents, including emergency notifications.

Martin Sandoval, the public information officer for Brownsville Police, also expressed concern about school safety when it comes to spreading false information.

“If you’re going to post something on social media, verify the information because it can create a panic in the public,” Sandoval said.

He explained that when large groups of parents show up on campus during an emergency, it creates a barrier for responders to access the school and could cause an even more dangerous situation.

“Somebody would have had a medical emergency we can’t get an ambulance into the school because there were a lot of cars just blocking the way,” Sandoval said.