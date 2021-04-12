COVID INFO COVID INFO

Payne Arena hosting Bad Bunny tour 2022

Local News

by: Gaby Moreno

Posted:

FILE – Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Reggaeton icon, Bad Bunny will be making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley next year.  

The Payne Arena announced Monday that Bad Bunny will bring El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo to the RGV in 2022.  

Tickets for the February 13, 2022 show in Hidalgo, Texas at the Payne Arena, will go on sale April 16 at 12 p.m.  

Other Texas dates include El Paso on February 11, Houston on February 16, and Dallas on February 18.  

Tickets will go on sale on the Ticketmaster website, for a direct link, click here

