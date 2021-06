HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tickets are up for sale to see Rapper DaBaby in concert at the Payne Arena.

The rapper known for his single ROCKSTAR, is scheduled to perform at the Payne Arena on July 30.

Tickets can be found on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $45 to $200.

DaBaby’s next performance in Texas will be at the Austin City Limits Musical festival in October.