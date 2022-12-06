HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that.

In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community.

Every day Muniz heads to the streets of the Rio Grande Valley and delivers hot food to the homeless.

“They already know what I drive and by the time they see me coming they’re yelling for me, and I already have a line of people when I get there,” said Muniz.

On top of hot meals and blankets, Muniz provides hygiene kits to the less fortunate.

“They have soap, hand sanitizer, stuff they can use, toothbrush and toothpaste, blankets,” he said. “It feels good knowing you made a difference, something as simple as speaking to them, they tell me that’s what I needed, I needed someone to talk to and it feels good.”

Those interested in volunteering at Loaves & Fishes may call (956) 423-1014 or visit the Harlingen location, at 514 S. E St.

If you know someone making a difference in your community let us know by sending us an email at submissions@kveo.com.