MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a pawn shop in McAllen pleaded guilty to selling ammunition to a person unlawfully in the United States.

Daniel Gallegos, 67, plead guilty to charges of providing ammunition to a prohibited person, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Gallegos is the owner and operator of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods in McAllen.

Gallegos admitted to selling 280 rounds of .50 BMG caliber ammunition, and 5,000 rounds of various sizes on four separate occasions in 2021.

The ammunition was provided to an individual who was unlawfully in the United States, who he knew to be a prohibited person, the release stated.

Gallegos is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 18. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of $10,000.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.