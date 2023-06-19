MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The “PAW Patrol LIVE! Heroes Unite” performance is coming to McAllen this fall.

The show tells the story of Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups facing their greatest challenge as the Mayor clones Robo Dog creating chaos everywhere.

The performances will take place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

(Source: the McAllen performing arts center press release)

Presale tickets will be available Friday, June 30 on www.pawpatrollive.com starting at $44 and VIP (Very Important Pup) packages start at $109.

Tickets will also be available at ticketmaster.com or the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office.

VIP packages include a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with the PAW Patrol characters. Each person in a group, including children age 1 and up, must have a VIP ticket to participate.