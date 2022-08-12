BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients.

According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents.

As part of an ongoing investigation, it was discovered that on June 14 an unauthorized third party

was able to access personal information contained in a system within the Valley Baptist Medical Center network.

According to the release, the unauthorized activity occurred between March 31 and April 24. “In response to this incident, user access to impacted information technology applications was immediately suspended, extensive cybersecurity protection protocols were executed, and steps were quickly taken to restrict further unauthorized activity,” the release stated.

Authorities say an investigation of the incident was launched immediately. The next steps involved a national forensic firm that engaged to assist with the investigation and remediation efforts.

Earlier this month, Valley Baptist Medical Center was able to determine which individuals may have had their personal information leaked in the impacted system.

The individual personal information may have included one or more of the following elements:

– Demographic information to identify the patient, such as full name and date of birth

-Health insurance information, such as name of insurer/government payor, policy and/or group number

-Medical information, such as medical record number, patient account number, dates of service, provider and facility names, medications, and other visit, procedure and diagnosis information.

-Individuals’ Social Security number, driver’s license number, credit and debit card information, bank account information and account passwords were not involved in this incident.

Authorities say not all data elements were involved for every individual. Those who were affected by the security breach are being mailed notice letters.

Law enforcement was contacted, according to the release. Valley Baptist Medical Center said it is increasing its security to minimize the risk of similar incidents in the future.

However, since there may be insufficient contact information for some individuals, a notice is also being provided on Valley Baptist Medical Center – Brownsville’s and Valley Baptist Medical Center – Harlingen’s websites as permitted by HIPAA.

“Individuals are encouraged to carefully review statements sent from healthcare providers and insurance companies to ensure that all account activity is valid,” the release stated. “Any questionable charges should be promptly reported to the provider or company with which the account is maintained.”

Those with question about the matter are encouraged to call 1-833-764-0237. For more information, click here.