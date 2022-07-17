CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Courthouse in hopes it will help alleviate long wait times at Brownsville international bridges.

Beatriz Losoya, the passport manager at the Cameron County district clerk’s office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation.

Losoya said at one point this year the turnaround for passport book and cards was four to five months.

However, now with an increase of travel, she said the U.S. Department of State is speeding up the process.

“Regular routine it’s eight to 11 weeks and expedited would be five to seven, but I believe that the U.S. Department of State, they are working pretty fast because in my personal experience it’s been four weeks only,” Losoya said.

The Cameron County Courthouse passport fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday in the central jury room. The courthouse is located at 974 e. Harrison Street in Brownsville.

Losoya said walk-ins are welcomed throughout the day.

For more information, call (956) 544-0886.