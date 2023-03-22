PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County district clerk will host a passport fair in Port Isabel in April.

You’ll need to show evidence of U.S. citizenship and photo identification in order to proceed with the passport application.

Acceptable forms of evidence of citizenship:

– Long form Certified U.S. birth certificate

– Previous U.S. Passport (may be expired, must be undamaged)

– Consular report of birth abroad

– Certification of naturalization/citizenship



Acceptable forms of photo identification:



– Valid driver’s license (plus second ID if issued in a different state)

– Undamaged U.S. passport (if issued than less than 15 years ago)

– Certificate of naturalization

– Valid government or military ID

The passport fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Port Isabel Community Center located on 213 N. Yturria St.

The event is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcomed.