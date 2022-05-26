MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the passing of his number one supporter, a valley senior has signed his letter of intent to play baseball at the university level.

Christopher Hartman, a graduating senior at Nikki Rowe High School, started his baseball career at a young age with his grandfather by his side as his first coach.

Hartman’s grandfather, Juan Garcia, was also a McAllen Independent School District Coach.

On Wednesday, Hartman signed his letter of intent to the Arlington Baptist University.

Hartman finalized his decision to play university baseball after his grandfather, known as his number one supporter, passed away earlier this year.

Hartman honored his grandfather at his signing by giving him a seat at the table, displaying a framed photo of Garcia.

The family of the soon-to-be Arlington Baptist Patriot shared photos of the signing.

Photo Courtesy: Barbie Reyes