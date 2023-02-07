MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged McAllen road rage threat involving a rifle has resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities say.

William Leal and Kailani Pace, the passenger and driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, have been arrested and charged, according to McAllen police.

Leal has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. Pace has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral states that on Jan. 29 a man reported traveling westbound at the 700 block of East Nolana Avenue on the outside lane. He told police a black Volkswagen Jetta was “swerving excessively in between lanes” so he honked at the car.

Pace merged the Jetta to the lane left of man who honked, according to the complaint. Leal, who was in the passenger seat, then lowered his passenger-side window, pulled out a rifle and pointed the firearm at the other driver, the complaint stated.

The driver of the other vehicle told police he tried to trail the Jetta but lost them after a while.

When police made contact with Pace and Leal, officers discovered a vape pen filled with liquid THC in the center console that neither person claimed to have owned, according to authorities.

Police also located a black rifle in the passenger seat of the vehicle, the complaint stated.

Pace and Leal were booked into Hidalgo County Jail on Jan. 30. Pace’s bond is set at $5,000. Leal’s bond is set at $11,000.