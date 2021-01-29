Passenger expresses COVID-19 concern at local airport

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) opened its new terminal last week. Because the old terminal still stands in the way of the runway and the new terminal, there are no jet bridges at the new terminal.

Passengers must be bussed to their plane in order to board it. One passenger grew concerned about the situation, wondering if proper COVID-19 safety guidelines were being followed.

Officials at BRO assure KVEO that they are. They sent KVEO the following statement explaining that proper CDC guidelines were being followed, and surfaces kept sanitary. The statement will also be included in an image at the bottom of the story.

“The bus is a specialized bus. It’s not like a transit bus you’d see in any city,” said Francisco Partida, the Special Project Manager for the airport.

He also added that “it’s nothing different than an air train or a sky tram that Dallas and Houston have” to move between terminals at their respective airports.

BRO uses either a Cobus 2700 or a Cobus 3000 -the exact model was not specified- to shuttle the passengers.

Both models hold around 100 passengers each. The 2700 only has eight seats, the 3000 has up to 14, and the rest of the space is used for standing passengers who hold either a hand strap or a pole for stability.

For the remainder of January and all of February, all flights into and out of BRO will be using Embraer 145 jets, which have a max capacity of 50 passengers. “So even in a full flight, that bus is only at 50% capacity. So there’s enough space to social distance,” said Partida.

The passenger shared the following videos with KVEO, expressing concern about how close people were both inside the bus and outside it.

This video, taken on the bus between the terminal and the plane, shows a group of passengers, some of whom do not appear to be socially distancing.

Passengers stand on the tarmac, waiting to board their flight.

The bussing is a short term issue. The old terminal is set to be demolished soon and over the coming months, the ground will be repaved to allow planes to taxi up to the new terminal.

On the airport’s website, it’s not immediately clear that passengers have to take a bus to board their plane.

When you open the webpage, a popup window opens that talks about the new terminal. It does not mention being shuttled to the plane.

Screenshot taken on 1/29/21 at 1:40 P.M. of the popup from https://flybrownsville.com/ talking about the new terminal.

When asked if passengers were made aware that they would have to ride a bus to get to their plane, Partida said that the airport had done a media campaign about the new terminal, and had information about the busses on social media as well.

On their Facebook page, they reply to several questions and specifically note that the shuttle will be used as a temporary measure.

As for their website, “if it wasn’t included on the first round for some, you know, human error or omission, we’ll make sure that it’s there,” said Partida.

The airport says that the ultimate responsibility to maintain social distancing either on the bus or in the terminal falls on the passengers themselves.