BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023.

Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, this time in Pharr, at 550 N. Jackson Road.

“This full-service tap house will feature craveably crafted New York-style pizza, wings, calzones, sandwiches, wraps, salads, pasta and 80-90 craft beers on draft,” the company stated about the planned location.

The pizza and beer joint began in Parker, Colorado in 2007 and has since expanded to locations across Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

“In 2020, we expanded outside of Colorado to the Dallas suburb of The Colony, with a prime location within the beautiful Grandscape development,” the company stated. “Our second Texas location opened in McKinney in 2021, followed by our third and fourth Texas spots in San Antonio and Lubbock in 2022.”

In all, the company plans to open six more Texas locations in the coming year, the company stated online.