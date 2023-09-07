EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is seeing a record enrollment number for a fourth year in a row.

Students at the university continue experiencing parking issues at the Edinburg campus.

Juan Roque is a freshman at UTRGV who parks in zone one.

According to parking officials, zone one is not being fully utilized with 70 to 75 percent of the spaces being empty.

“It’s been quite difficult. For Mondays and Wednesdays, I have morning classes, so I don’t struggle as much,” Roque said, “But Tuesdays and Thursdays, I have class at 12:30, so I come at 11 and parking is a bit harder.”

He said despite what officials say, he always sees zone one full.

“Around here it was all full and then I saw cars were parked there but then i saw i couldn’t park in some spaces, so I had to find parking over there,” he said.

Roque was referring to the residential area surrounding zone one which is a remote area parking outside of campus.

For these areas, UTRGV offers volt service electric carts that pick up and transport students though the campus.

Pablo Aguilar, Director of Parking Services, says students can take advantage of volt services if they park in remote areas.

“Having volts pick them up at that parking lot and then drop them off at the core of campus, it’s just an added convenience added value to park remotely,” Aguilar said.

Nathaniel Silvera is another freshman at UTRGV.

He says he doesn’t use the volt service. With the high heat, he said he would rather walk to class than wait for the volt cart.

“If I do wait, then it’s like I’m already sweating by the time they get here, and I don’t really have to do that because I want to get over there as quick as possible,” Silvera said.

UTRGV Parking officials say they are constantly analyzing the supply and demands of parking and are working to identify possible expansion opportunities.