Parents urged to help seek signs of depression, anxiety in children with ADHD

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Maintaining good health is extremely important as kids continue to learn virtually.

The Edinburg Children’s Clinic is spreading awareness about mental health for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Dr. Livania Zavala-Spinetti is a pediatrician at Edinburg Children’s Clinic who says the pandemic has been hard for all children but has ten times more of an impact on those with ADHD.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nine percent of children have been diagnosed with ADHD in the state of Texas.

Dr. Zavala-Spinetti says ADHD children fail to pay attention for either long or short periods of time.

In addition, “they also have excessive activity, they are moving all the time and they’re very impulsive,” she said.

According to Dr. Zavala-Spinetti, one of the biggest things that the pandemic has taken away from children is a normal day-to-day life routine.

“The ones that are online don’t keep up with the sleeping routine, they don’t keep up with the eating routine,” she said.

As suicide rates continue to rise, Dr. Zavala-Spinetti says parents need to help children and be on the lookout for warning signs like spending long hours in the room, not participating in house activities, and changes in eating habits.

She says anything suspicious should be talked about with a professional such as a pediatrician, school counselor, or psychologist.

If all family members have been vaccinated, Dr. Zavala-Spinetti recommends children go back to in-person learning so they can feel a sense of normalcy in their routine.