Parents urge Mission CISD to allow their student-athletes to play fall sports

MISSION, Texas — With school in session virtually, some parents are calling on school districts to not cancel high school sports when in-person instruction resumes later in the fall.

On Saturday, a rally was held outside of the Mission CISD Administration Building for parents to urge the school board to not cancel sports for the fall semester.

Dozens of protesters demanded for the district to “Let them play.”

The rally served as a follow-up to Friday’s petition signing where parents gained hundreds of signatures to take to the school board.

In addition to parents, student-athletes also gave their thoughts on why they should be allowed to play.

“I like the contact, the teamwork, the brotherhood, that we all have when we play together. It’s a special feeling,” said Michael De Leon, a football player for Mission Veterans. “I would just ask them, at least please come up with a plan.”

With the hype surrounding the student and parents’ actions, Mission CISD released a statement on the district’s plan moving forward.

“The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) administration and Board of Trustees understands and appreciates the passion of the students and families involved in district athletics as demonstrated by their rally today, as well as their strong desire to return to play and their desire to be heard. This is why Mission CISD has made a concerted effort to include input from all stakeholders as a part of decisions and planning. The district requested and relied upon input from parents and staff, and also utilized COVID-19 Hidalgo County data in the planning of operations leading into the start of this school year that will take place September 8. This included instructional preferences, and technology needs. Early on, district officials planned to request input from all involved regarding the return to in-person athletic activities. As planned, parents of junior high school and high school students who are enrolled in athletics were sent a survey earlier this week, asking about their preferences. The insights gained through all stakeholder’s survey responses will continue to play a vital role in decisions that also take into consideration the status of COVID-19 community spread data for the county. The Mission CISD administration and board of trustees is committed to making sure that feedback from all stakeholders is heard during this time and used in making decisions regarding student services while balancing the needs of the health and safety of students and staff.”

So far, La Joya ISD and Coastal Bend area school Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD, which plays RGV schools, are the only two schools in south Texas to cancel its entire schedule of fall sports.

Those protesting and signing these petitions are hoping that Mission CISD does not add to that list.