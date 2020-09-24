Parents, student-athletes call on La Joya ISD to play fall sports in 2020

La Joya ISD students and parents call on athletics to be played during 2020 (source: Andy Gauna KVEO)

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — With parents and students demanding sports to be held this fall, the La Joya Independent School District (ISD) held a meeting on Tuesday to hear comments from the public.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the La Joya ISD school board heard comments from the public on the subject of athletics surrounding an August decision by the board that canceled all fall sports until November.

“The goal of the district is to provide educational excellence in a safe environment,” said Blanca Cantu, La Joya ISD public information officer. “Based on [COVID-19] numbers, we believe to keep our students, parents, and communities safe, we decided to postpone sports [in August].”

However, Cantu later specified that the district would monitor information given to them by the Hidalgo County Health Authority and make a decision on sports at a different meeting.

But many are ready for a decision without the information from the county.

Outside the administration building, dozens gathered to voice their support for sports being played in the fall.

“The other school districts do give the right for everyone to play and participate,” said Sonia Guillen, a mother from Palmview. “We’re just next to McAllen and Mission… they have the opportunity. As a parent, we have the choice to decide yes or no.”

Guillen also lamented that she believes the district is not going through with sports because they do not have a set plan on how to hold them safely amidst the pandemic.

During a socially-distanced board meeting, student-athletes voiced their support for La Joya ISD holding sports in 2020 (source: Andy Gauna KVEO)

During the public comment section of the board meeting, student-athletes and parents voiced their support for sports being continued during the fall semester.

“For some of them, [sports] is all they have,” said one La Joya ISD parent. “If you take sports away for them, that’s taking everything.”

On Thursday, the school board will meet again at 12 p.m. to make a decision on fall sports.

In August, La Joya ISD administration announced that extracurricular activities were canceled until November 2.