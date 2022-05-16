HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The parents of Jamie Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident, are suing the driver accused of causing the accident for one million dollars.

The civil lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, May 11 by the parents of Garcia against Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, the woman who was arrested after police say she caused the accident that took their son’s life.

On April 30, 2022, Gonzalez was pulled over by police in Progreso. After showing signs of intoxication and being unable to perform a field sobriety test, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was called to the scene. At this time, Gonzalez fled the scene in her vehicle.

While fleeing police, Gonzalez struck the back of a vehicle driven by Garcia, 18, while he was stopped at a red light. The impact forced forward Garcia’s vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was struck by another vehicle, according to police.

Garcia was later pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the incident and multiple people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Leonoa Ybarra, Garcia’s mother, is seeking monetary relief of over one million dollars from Gonzalez who has already been charged with murder.

Gonzalez has a criminal history that includes convictions for assaulting a public servant, theft, and drug possession. She currently faces charges of terroristic threat and criminal mischief from February 2021.

ValleyCentral has reached out for comment from Garcia’s family’s attorney regarding this matter. We are awaiting a response. An attorney for Gonzalez has not been listed yet.