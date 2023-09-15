HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chris and Naomi Moore stopped by to talk about Childhood Cancer Awareness and about a run happening in honor of their children Milo and Malorie.

In 2021 Milo was transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with a very rare type of cancer; malignant rhabdoid tumor (MRT). He fought for six months until he passed on September 23, 2021.

Milo’s little sister, Malorie was born on September 20, 2022, and was also diagnosed with childhood cancer. She too passed away shortly after her birth.

The Moores have turned these tragedies into a positive thing where they have been able to help other families going through the same thing.

They continue to help families with medical bills, transportation, insurance payments, and funeral expenses.

The Moores say the upcoming run will take place on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. and invite runners to participate and help a worthy cause.

Visit Milo’s Run for more information.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.