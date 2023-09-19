HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Parents are expressing their concerns over the Harlingen Soccer Complex which could put kids at risk for potential injuries.

Parents say the fields have been in rough condition with multiple holes scattered across the field, and no work is being done to fix the issues.

The Arroyo Youth Soccer Club uses the complex for its leagues year-round. People representing AYSCO fill the holes with dirt and sand to help keep the kids safe.

Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Javier Mendez says the city is doing its best to maintain the soccer fields. But because the league plays all year, it makes it difficult to fix the issues.

“What we may do is we may restrict them to a season. So they only play on those fields during soccer season, the rest of the year there is no play on them, there’s no practice, nothing. It will give us an opportunity to get to those fields and let them rest.”

Mendez adds the city is working on a new comprehensive plan that would include renovations to the soccer complex.