RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- On Thursday the FDA banned all Juul e-cigarette products in the U.S. This decision is one that many concerned parents have been waiting for, especially with the surge in teen vaping over the past few years.

“Seeing kids, teenagers vaping, and having it in their pocket it’s just the major health issues,” said David Mendiola, a parent of two children.

Mendiola said he’s happy about the FDA’s order to pull all Juul vaping products off the market.

“It makes me have a little peace of mind that hopefully we can deter this for our children and we won’t have to worry about when they come home be looking in their backpacks or be looking and seeing if there is an e-cigarette there, it’s going to put a limit,” said Mendiola.

Many school districts here in the valley have brought awareness to the dangers of vaping, but one local doctor said he’s still worried this ban will only push teens to other nicotine products.

“This could lead to long-term smoking in the future on other tobacco products, or it’s also misusing other ways so it’s not just using the commercial products available,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado an Internal Medical Physician at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Dr. Maldonado said vaping has negative effects on teens who aren’t fully developed.

“There are many toxins in the smoke of cigarettes, this has been linked to many poor health outcomes including peripheral vascular disease and the obstruction on your vessels in all your body,” said Dr. Maldonado.

He adds those diseases linked to smoking can be deadly. The American Lung Association called the decision “long overdue and most welcome.” While this ban on Juul vaping products is a move forward in preventing teen smoking, doctors urge parents to have conversations with their children about the effects.