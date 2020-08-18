Parents difficult decision, let kids learn online or send them to school

HARLINGEN, Texas – Parents are having to make a difficult decision regarding their children’s learning.

Schools are asking parents to send their kids back in person or choose to stay online.

“I feel we are exposed a lot more than people who are normally at home. Our daughters in this case are exposed to us,” said parent Fernando Betancourt.

“My wife for example she’s a hospice nurse, so she deals a lot with patients that have temporarily illness. This includes all kinds of patients from terminal ill diseases to COVID. I’m a commercial financial banker and being in the financial industry is a must, I have to see customers,” said Betancourt.

The Betancourt’s are keeping their girls at home.

“I wish I didn’t have to make this decision. My girls are very sociable, and they have that desire to be outside explore the community, run, jump, and talk and I feel like I’m taking that away from them,” said Betancourt.

Another parent, Lashon Jaramillo, made the opposite decision.

“Being that the class sizes are tiny it doesn’t bother me. Right now my son is in school and there’s only two students,” said Lashon.

Jaramillo wasn’t comfortable with letting her son go to school until the first day, “when I asked my son how many people are in your classes and he said ‘oh it’s me and one other person’ I said oh I’m okay with that,” she said.

She also explained how her son’s school took extra protocols.

“They practice their hand hygiene. He wears his face shield and they check his temperature when he walks in,” said Jaramillo.

A lot of parents who spoke online had mixed feeling about the decision.