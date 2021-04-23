Parents concerned following positive COVID-19 case at school campus

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Several school districts across the Rio Grande Valley are returning to in-person instruction. Now, a positive COVID-19 case on campus is bringing new concerns for parents.

“My concern is, what if it happens again and then what okay another 14 days here we go through the same situation,” said David Mendiola, a concerned parent who has recently found out another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in his child’s classroom.

In a letter, Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) told parents of a positive COVID-19 case. Parents were advised to test their children and have them stay home for 14 days. Instruction was also moved online for the students.

Mendiola believes the district needs to have stricter safety precautions.

“How many children are in each class? Is every child wearing a mask? When we start getting comfortable in the school, that’s when things start happening,” said Mendiola.

Mendiola wants more safety precautions put in place and says more steps need to be put forward to ensure the safety of children when they are on campus.

“It’s going to take more time but if that’s the only way we can ensure a little bit more safety for each and every child and for the peace of mind for the parents then it needs to be done,” said Mendiola.

KVEO reached out to Mission CISD about their ongoing safety precautions which include the sanitation of campuses daily. They assure parents children safety is of utmost importance.

“There are efforts to screen all individuals from students, staff and visitors to a particular campus making sure that they are not themselves displaying any symptoms,” said Martin Castañeda, Director of Maintenance, Construction, Safety and Security for Mission CISD.

To keep students safe, they ask parents to continue looking out for symptoms regularly before dropping the children at school.

“If, for example, the student is not feeling well for some reason on the morning of the day they plan to attend school, begin to contact the school nurse,” said Castañeda.

Parents are being asked to notify their children’s schools if they do develop any symptoms.