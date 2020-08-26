Parents and students staying productive in community workspaces

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — With many families working and going to school from home, some are now looking for a change in scenery.

A local community workspace in the Rio Grande Valley is seeing more people opt for a new way of getting work done.

“A lot of our members were having to juggle the work from home sort of situation and it just reiterates how much they hate that,” said Renee Sanchez Leal, director of operations Grindstone Coworking.

She mentions it is an innovative way for employees to get things done.

“A community movement of entrepreneurs, business workers, freelancers anyone you’ll typically consider a traditional work from home kind of clientele,” she said.

Leal adds more people are looking for a way to get out of the house.

“People who never tried Coworking before didn’t even know it existed in the Valley and so we’ve seen a really positive uptick,” she said.

To enter, you need to have a mandatory temperature check and grab a wrist band.

“It’s this color coding system yellow means you’re cool with the fist bump and stay six feet away from me. Red means you really want to maintain a much larger physical distance from somebody but you’re cool about accepting a peace sign,” she said.

There’s also an surprising rise in students taking classes among business owners next door.

“Highly encouraging all our members who do have kids having to juggle the virtual home situation to bring them here. The hustle doesn’t stop just because you have to educate your child,” she said.

Leal wants people to be able to find productive ways during uncertain times. For more information, click here.